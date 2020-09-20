Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Emmys 2020: This Is Us actor Ron Cephas Jones gets award after mix-up, Jason Bateman announced winner by mistake

Emmys 2020: This Is Us actor Ron Cephas Jones gets award after mix-up, Jason Bateman announced winner by mistake

Ron Cephas Jones’ guest actor award for This Is Us was announced for another nominee, Jason Bateman during the online creative arts Emmys, ahead of the main ceremony.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 16:44 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal, Associated Press

Ron Cephas Jones in a scene from This is Us. (Ron Batzdorff/NBC via AP) (AP)

In a virtual Emmys version of the wrong-winner Oscars gaffe, Ron Cephas Jones’ guest actor award for This Is Us was announced for another nominee, Jason Bateman. The error occurred during Saturday’s online creative arts Emmys, precursor to Sunday’s main ceremony and the culmination of a week of events honoring technical and other achievements.

Saturday’s show on FXX, however, was the only one of the creative arts presentations to be televised, making the error more glaring. In a voice-over announcement, Bateman was declared the winner for his guest appearance on HBO’s The Outsider, while the screen displayed Jones’ name.

The confusion wasn’t addressed until after a commercial break, with an on-screen message that read, “Our apologies, an incorrect winner has been announced. We’re fixing it now,” followed by the repeated display of Jones’ name but without an announcement. There was no immediate explanation for the mistake.

Bateman has another shot Sunday, when he is competing for the best actor honors for Ozark. The ABC telecast (8 p.m. EDT) will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.



Given the virtual event’s lack of on-stage presenters and a theater audience, the error was far less dramatic than the 2017 Oscars mix-up, in which Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land as the best picture instead of winner Moonlight.

But the Emmys misstep represented a cautionary note for Sunday’s show, which also will be virtual because of the pandemic but has ambitious plans. More than 100 cameras are being deployed to nominees at home and elsewhere so winners can accept their award in real time.

Also read: Robert Downey Jr, Reese Witherspoon and other Hollywood celebs pay homage to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Other winners Saturday included Eddie Murphy, whose return to Saturday Night Live after more than three decades earned the star his first Emmy Award, for guest comedy series actor. Maya Rudolph claimed the category’s guest actress trophy for her portrayal of Sen. Kamala Harris on the same episode. Cherry Jones was honored as guest actor in a drama series for Succession.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
Sep 20, 2020 16:40 IST
2 farm bills clear Rajya Sabha hurdle amid protests
Sep 20, 2020 15:34 IST
‘Facebook is non-partisan, one person can’t influence outcomes’: Ajit Mohan
Sep 20, 2020 16:38 IST
Govt proposes to amend FCRA: All you need to know
Sep 20, 2020 14:49 IST

latest news

YourSpace: Pune residents look at ‘new normal’ living during a pandemic
Sep 20, 2020 16:41 IST
Ginny Weds Sunny: Yami and Vikrant celebrate big fat wedding, watch teaser
Sep 20, 2020 16:39 IST
Sona Mohapatra questions silence of A-listers amid MeToo movement
Sep 20, 2020 16:37 IST
SAD urges President to not give assent to farm bills passed by Parliament
Sep 20, 2020 16:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.