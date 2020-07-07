Everyone is going through some mental trauma these days: Pritam Singh

Due to the lockdown and the pandemic, many people have lost their jobs or have no work and one of them is RJ and actor Pritam Singh. He posted on Instagram that he has no job and is now anxious and nervous about the future. He also mentioned that as he wanted to be a TV host, he had quit his job at the radio station. Little did he expect the post to go viral and when people started calling him to ask if he was okay, and said “we are there for you’, so he deleted the post as he didn’t want any sympathy.

He says, “It is such a bleak period for the industry. Actors are leaving the city. After over three months of lockdown, there’s a lot of insecurity. Everyone is undergoing some form of mental trauma and fighting to be mentally stable. Moreover, since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, so much has been said, heard and happened in the industry, that there is a lot of insecurity in the industry. After my post, so many people called me to ask about my mental state. People who say we are there for you on social media- don’t really mean it.”

Singh mentions that he has been calling casting agents for work but everyone is unsure as to when new projects would start. “People aren’t sure if they want to do anything new or just stay put. There are many actors who are secure in their body of work and financially, too, and can afford to wait but not everyone isn’t on that level. I quit radio after 15 years of association and then a lull like this makes you doubt your decision. Now, I have been reflecting on my decisions and about my future but when I got messages asking if ‘khane ke lalle hain kya?’ and ‘don’t do anything drastic’, that’s when I realised how panicked they were. I am okay but one always worries about the future. We are living in dangerous times and it is a matter of survival for many,” he concludes.