Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Maheep Kapoor says son Jahaan will speak ‘shuddh Hindi to shut everyone up’ in season 2

In one of the episodes of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep Kapoor’s fifteen-year-old son Jahaan Kapoor expressed his wish to become an actor but confessed that he cannot really speak in Hindi. This comment drew criticism from a section of people.

Maheep said in an interview that she was not thinking about becoming the target of trolls while having the conversation with Jahaan. She added that she gets very upset when her children are attacked.

Talking to Rajeev Masand, Maheep said, “Honestly, first of all, you don’t think so much. He does speak Hindi, let me make it very clear for everyone out there. Season two, if it happens, he will be speaking shuddh Hindi to shut everyone up.”

“I wasn’t thinking so much, the conversation just flowed. Like I said, trolls are going to say something or the other. I still stand by one thing, I get really upset when it comes to my children. I can’t deal with it,” she added.

In the second episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Jahaan told his cousin Arjun Kapoor that he wants to become an actor. When asked if he could speak Hindi, one of the skills required to become a Bollywood actor, he said, “I am still learning more, but not really.”

Netflix’s new reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives gives a voyeuristic peek into the glamorous lives of four Bollywood wives - Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Neelam (wife of Sameer Soni), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday) and Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan). The series was an instant success with viewers and became the top trending show on Netflix India within hours of its release.

Gauri Khan recently hinted that Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives might be up for a sequel. She shared the poster of the show on Instagram and wrote, “Hey girls ... I’m gate crashing season 2.” She and her husband, Shah Rukh Khan, had a cameo appearance in the finale episode.

