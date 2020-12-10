Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Neelam says she heard a rumour about her being gay, reveals her reaction

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Neelam says she heard a rumour about her being gay, reveals her reaction

Neelam Kothari Soni revealed the most outlandish rumour that she heard about herself, one about her sexual orientation. She said that while it was never printed, she heard it from someone, who heard it from someone else.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 10:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Neelam returned to the screen after several years with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Neelam Kothari Soni opened up about the most bizarre rumour that she heard about herself -- that she is secretly in the closet. She made the revelation during a promotional interview for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and also shared her response to it.

The new reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is an instant success, with viewers hooked on to the voyeuristic peek into the glamorous lives of four Bollywood wives - Neelam (wife of Sameer Soni), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor) and Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan). Within hours of its release, it became the top trending show on Netflix India.

In an interview with Mashable India, Neelam talked about the most outlandish rumour she heard about herself. “I was actually gay (laughs). When I heard about this, I was like, ‘Okay, I guess this is how rumours start, out of nowhere.’ This came back to me. It wasn’t written about but it was just via someone that I got to hear about it,” she said.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant has asked her husband to ‘introduce himself to everyone’, says she got married ‘under difficult circumstances’

Neelam, who was a successful actor in the ’80s and ’90s, discussed the possibility of making a comeback to acting. While her friends encouraged her to go for it, she was plagued by doubt, wondering if she even knew how to act anymore. She also sought advice from her close friend, Ekta Kapoor, about a possible return.

Earlier this week, Neelam, Bhavana, Maheep and Seema came together for a special video, thanking the audience for their overwhelming response to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In the clip, they said, “Thank you for watching us, thank you for loving us, thank you for laughing with us and thank you for not ignoring us. We love you! Keep watching again and again and again. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, only on Netflix.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
Dec 10, 2020 10:53 IST
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Dec 10, 2020 10:31 IST
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Dec 10, 2020 09:57 IST
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Dec 10, 2020 10:18 IST

latest news

Dilip Kumar will not celebrate birthday this year, says wife Saira Banu
Dec 10, 2020 11:03 IST
Rahul Roy’s brother-in-law blames his stroke on negligence
Dec 10, 2020 11:03 IST
Salman’s turbaned look from Antim revealed, Saif spotted with new tattoo
Dec 10, 2020 11:01 IST
Why Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said ‘sorry’ in a staff-wide email
Dec 10, 2020 10:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.