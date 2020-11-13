Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives trailer: Netflix brings your next hate-watch fix as Neelam, Maheep turn desi Kardashians

Netflix has released the first trailer of their surprise new reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show features actor Samir Soni’s wife, actor Neelam Kothari, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan, and Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana. The show has a strong flavour of Keeping Up With Kardashians, mixed with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The trailer introduces the four as Bollywood wives living the luxury life in Mumbai. They drive around in Rolls Royce, call each other ‘stupid cows’, send DMs to Kim Kardashian, snoop on their neighbours, laugh at the film scripts offered to them and, of course, there is the good ol’ fighting at the dinner table. All this, while maintaining that they live very normal lives under the facade of glamour.

Even Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, Bhavana’s daughter Ananya, Sanjay and Samir make appearances. There are lavish holidays, ogling at shirtless servers, men who stalk them and more. It might get a little cringey and pretentious at times but viewers are still excited for it.

“This is trash. Can’t wait to watch it,” read a comment on YouTube. “This is stupid but I will watch it,” read another. Others were still a bit wary if a concept like this will work in India. “Glamour does not work for India, richness is considered as a punch in the face of people who still live in poverty, I appreciate Netflix India for including a “keep up with Kardashian” kind of concept in the genre, still, we got very few audiences here for this, things majority of people watch in a developed country is very different from a developing one, I wish Good luck for this start, hope you find more areas to expand in India,” the comment read.

The show will be out on Netflix on November 27.

