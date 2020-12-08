Fabulous Lives: Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam, Bhavana Pandey reunite, thank fans for ‘not ignoring’ them

The four protagonists of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives have reunited for a special video. Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni are thanking their fans for watching the reality series and ‘not ignoring’ them.

“Thank you for watching us, thank you for loving us, thank you for laughing with us and thank you for not ignoring us. We love you! Keep watching again and again and again. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, only on Netflix,” the ladies all said in the video. “Thank you you guys are the best,” wrote Maheep as she posted the video on Instagram.

The series has been dubbed a cringe watchers’ delight, showcasing the antics of rich, spoilt wives of Bollywood actors. Seema is the wife of actor Sohail Khan, Maheep is married to Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavana to Chunky Panday and Neelam to Sameer Soni. The show also gets guest appearances from famous celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.

The Hindustan Times review of the show read: “The biggest problem is the self-serious tone the show has adopted. In the initial episodes, while introductions are made and the mood is set, Fabulous Lives is at its most entertaining. Sanjay Kapoor gives you genuine fish-out-of-water moments as the desi dad takes his daughter, Shanaya, to the prestigious and pretentious Le Bal, among the Parisian elite. Karan Johar comes in with the fireworks, striking the match that lights the first and only fight of the entire season. With not enough organic fights, makers resort to cooking some up. There is an evidently fake stalker angle and even phone conversations are scripted to the bone.”

Despite its scripted nature and vapid content, it has maintained its position at the top of Netflix India’s most watched list since its debut. The show is produced by Dharmatic and is streaming on Netflix.

