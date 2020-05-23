Family, gratitude and blessings: Celebrities won’t forget this Eid soon

The ongoing lockdown has affected everyone’s lives and even changed the way we celebrate. This Eid, while most celebrities are glad to be spending some quality time at home with their family members, others are away from their beloved ones. TV actors share how this year’s Eid al-Fitr will be different from every year and other than the pandemic and the lockdown, what they will remember it for.

Hina Khan

The time spent with family has been the most memorable this year. It’s been years since I have spent this kind of time during the festive season with them. It’s only been about staying at home, celebrating, listening to my father telling us tales and bonding. That makes this Eid special in a way and also reminds us to be more grateful for all that we have in our lives!

Mohsin Khan

Ramadan is the “period of purification” and this is the first time ever that Ramadan and Eid will be in the lockdown. This year, fasting was easier as I wasn’t shooting. I also got the chance to be with my family this month. I am going to remember this Eid for being with my family and being pampered by my mother.

Actor Moshin Khan says fasting was easier as he wasn’t shooting ( Photo: Instagram )

Adaa Khan

We all took our bonds with friends and family and their health for granted. This Eid in lockdown has made us realise and appreciate these little things more than ever. I feel we all need very little to make a happy life and if you look around, most of us have it. On a lighter note, I always looked forward to a Salman Khan-starrer every Eid, but this year, that won’t be happening.

Adaa Khan says she appreciates the little things more than ever now ( Photo: Instagram )

Iqbal Khan

I will remember this Eid, as the one, where we could not go to masjid for the Eid namaz. It just shows how upset God is with the human race. I hope this Eid reminds us that we need to change from now on and not take life and this earth for granted. We need to love more, give more, live more and thank God more. On a lighter note, this Eid will remind me about stuff I did this month - which are jhaadu, paucha, bartan and drying clothes.

Iqbal Khan says Eid reminds us that we need to change from now on ( Photo: Instagram )

Rakshandha Khan

This Eid will be about simplicity, no frills, no flounces and no fancy stuff! But knowing that it’s the people around you that will make the festival memorable not the things you can buy. I will cherish the memories of this festival and feel gratitude for all the love and joy in my life.

Rakshandha will cherish the memories of this festival ( Photo: Instagram )

Shaheer Sheikh

This Eid will be unlike any other for the simple reason that I am all alone in my house. Usually, I would be shooting and couldn’t visit my parents in Jammu but at least could meet friends and celebrate it on set. But looking at the bright side, I will be preparing something sweet this year for myself at home, which will be a novelty and a memory of this Eid.

Shaheer will be preparing something sweet for himself this Eid ( Photo: Instagram )