Fan asks Kapil Sharma why he no longer posts angry tweets, comedian says ‘tamasha dekhne walo me se ho aap’

Gone are the days when Kapil Sharma would vent out his frustration on Twitter. His newfound calm on social media prompted a fan to tell him during an Ask Me Anything session that it has been a while since he angrily tweeted something.

The fan said “aaj kal mazaa nahi aa raha (it is no fun nowadays)” as Kapil no longer expresses his ire on Twitter. The comedian and television host replied, “Wah .. tamasha dekhne walo me se ho aap (Wow… so you are one of those who likes the drama)?”

In September 2016, Kapil angrily tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allegedly asked him for a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for his office space. Two years later, he apologised to the prime minister on his show.

Later, in April 2018, Kapil abused the media and the ‘system’. The tweets were later deleted and a new tweet said that his account was hacked. However, he later admitted that he was the one tweeting and his team made him delete everything.

Kapil, who is popularly called the ‘Comedy King’ of Indian television, was also asked who is the one who makes him laugh and he had the cutest answer. “These days my lil daughter,” he said, naming his four-month-old baby girl Anayra. Replying to another fan, he said that the “beautiful smile” of his daughter instantly brightens his day.

Currently, Kapil is self-isolating with his wife Ginni Chatrath and daughter Anayra. There was speculation that he would shoot new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show from home but it turned out to be false, as it is not possible to shoot without the crew and an audience.

A fan suggested that once the lockdown ends, Kapil should shoot for a special episode of his show, with doctors and police officers as his guests. The comedian agreed and called them the “real heroes at this crucial time”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more