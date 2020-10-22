‘Find Salman Khan’s humour condescending’: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra defends Rubina Dilaik

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra has defended current contestant Rubina Dilaik in her stance against host Salman Khan. Rubina in a recent episode complained that Salman had crossed a line while addressing her and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, who is also a participant on the show.

In a series of tweets, Karanvir, who had also had disagreements with Salman during his Bigg Boss stint a couple of years ago, wrote, “With all due respect to Salman bhai’s stature as an actor/host ( #BiggBoss2020 ) I’d like to say that, however silly a mistake you make, you don’t like to be laughed at or made mockery out of in public... I love, like I really love, Salim Khan saab, Salma Aunty and Helen Aunty...”

He continued, “We have known them for years. I have the highest respect for them, which is why I took everything sportingly in the show ( #BiggBoss ) It’s in my culture not to speak back to elders, I’ve been raised that way... but my wife wasn’t wrong when she wrote the open letter. She felt, what any wife would feel for their husband, if @RubiDilaik‘s sentiments are hurt, it’s valid.. I’m not watching the show at all but I like Salman Bhai as the host of the show. It’s only sometimes I find his humour a little condescending.”

Karanvir was making a reference to an open letter that his wife, Teejay Sidhu had written to the makers of Bigg Boss, complaining about Salman’s humiliating treatment of him in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Salman had confronted Karanvir about the letter during an episode, and he had apologised on behalf of his wife, saying that he never took it in the wrong spirit.

In a recent episode, Rubina complained to Bigg Boss that she did not appreciate Salman referring to Abhinav as ‘samaan’ (luggage). “I feel utterly disrespected, I believe in mutual respect and I cannot function and work at a place where I feel disrespected,” she had said, as Bigg Boss tried to get her to change her mind about wanting to quit.

