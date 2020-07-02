Sections
Finn Wolfhard almost quit acting before Stranger Things

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard has sad that he came really close to giving up acting right before he landed a role in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Finn Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things.

In an interview with The Guardian, Wolfhard said he was “sick in bed and almost considering not even acting”. He still sent a tape to Duffer Brothers - Matt and Ross - directors of Stranger Things.

The trio spoke via Skype and Wolfhard said, “They just kind of pitched me the show - I was, like, 12 - and we talked about all the movies it was based on.” Cut to today, the 17-year-old got the role of a lifetime. He said no one expected the show to “blow up” overnight.

Stranger Things is set in the 1980s and takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension referred to as the Upside Down.



“We just thought we were filming this secret thing that no one knew about. Which we were. No one knew what we were doing. Netflix was kind of hands-off. We thought maybe it would become a cult classic, and we’ll come back to it in 30 years and be really proud of doing it,” Wolfhard said.

The fourth season of the series, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, will also star David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, among others.

Wolfhard will also be seen in supernatural comedy Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

