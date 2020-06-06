Sections
Home / TV / FIR filed against Ekta Kapoor for her web series XXX, controversial scene removed

FIR filed against Ekta Kapoor for her web series XXX, controversial scene removed

Ekta Kapoor is in fresh trouble after an FIR was filed against her in Madhya Pradesh for her show XXX.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 16:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ekta Kapoor’s show XXX has been caught in a new controversy.

An FIR has been filed against filmmaker Ekta Kapoor in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She has been hit with allegations of insult to the national emblem, Hindu gods and army personnel in Alt Balaji’s XXX web series, as per ANI. However, Ekta’s representatives say that the controversial scene has been removed.

Earlier this week, another complaint was lodged against her in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar police station. XXX is based on lives of army personnel.

 

Martyrs Welfare Foundation (MWF) chairman Major TC Rao raised objections against the show for depicting armymen’s wives getting intimate with other men behind their backs when their husbands are away on duty.



“This content is highly objectionable and it could demoraliswe our armed forces,” he told IANS. “Triple X-2 also has scenes where uniforms of military men, having symbols of Ashoka statue and Taj are torn apart. This is an insult to our armed forces and military personnel,” Rao said.

Also read: Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer asks people to stop giving him more money, says ‘I’ve received more than I’m worthy of’

MWF member Major SN Rao said “In a state like Haryana having representation of over 3.70 lakh army soldiers. This is an insult to them and ex-armymen like us. If Ekta Kapoor will not remove the objectionable scenes from the web series, we will intensify our agitation.”

Earlier, YouTuber and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Pathak, also Hindustani Bhau, filed a police complaint against producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor on Monday. He claimed that he was getting calls from several “big people” who are requesting him to “sit and talk”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FIR filed against Ekta Kapoor in Madhya Pradesh for her web series XXX
Jun 06, 2020 16:25 IST
BITSAT 2020 exam schedule released, admit card from June 23
Jun 06, 2020 16:16 IST
PGIMS Recruitment 2020: Apply for 153 vacancies of senior resident and demonstrator, MBBS graduates can apply
Jun 06, 2020 16:15 IST
Neha Dhupia warns against getting lenient as lockdown loosens up
Jun 06, 2020 16:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.