FIR filed against Ekta Kapoor for her web series XXX, controversial scene removed

An FIR has been filed against filmmaker Ekta Kapoor in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She has been hit with allegations of insult to the national emblem, Hindu gods and army personnel in Alt Balaji’s XXX web series, as per ANI. However, Ekta’s representatives say that the controversial scene has been removed.

Earlier this week, another complaint was lodged against her in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar police station. XXX is based on lives of army personnel.

Martyrs Welfare Foundation (MWF) chairman Major TC Rao raised objections against the show for depicting armymen’s wives getting intimate with other men behind their backs when their husbands are away on duty.

“This content is highly objectionable and it could demoraliswe our armed forces,” he told IANS. “Triple X-2 also has scenes where uniforms of military men, having symbols of Ashoka statue and Taj are torn apart. This is an insult to our armed forces and military personnel,” Rao said.

MWF member Major SN Rao said “In a state like Haryana having representation of over 3.70 lakh army soldiers. This is an insult to them and ex-armymen like us. If Ekta Kapoor will not remove the objectionable scenes from the web series, we will intensify our agitation.”

Earlier, YouTuber and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Pathak, also Hindustani Bhau, filed a police complaint against producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor on Monday. He claimed that he was getting calls from several “big people” who are requesting him to “sit and talk”.

