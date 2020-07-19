Sections
Home / TV / Fire breaks out on Kumkum Bhagya sets, Sriti Jha says ‘I am absolutely safe’

Fire breaks out on Kumkum Bhagya sets, Sriti Jha says ‘I am absolutely safe’

A fire broke out on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya on Saturday, however no injuries were reported. Lead actor Sriti Jha gave fans an update.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 09:36 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in a still from Kumkum Bhagya.

Days after the shoot for TV show Kumkum Bhagya resumed after lockdown, a fire broke out on the sets on Saturday, as per reports. A video has surfaced on the social media which shows people gathering outside a studio which reportedly caught fire.

According to a report on India Today, the shooting for the show was going on when the fire broke out on the sets. The fire brigade and police reached on time and no casualties were recorded. The report claims the reason for the fire seems to be a short circuit.

 

Sriti Jha shared a message on her Instagram stories.

Actor Sriti Jha, who plays the female lead Pragya on the show, didn’t talk about incident but shared a cryptic post in her Instagram stories. She shared a selfie with a tilak on her forehead and wrote, “Aai ne meri nazar utari. Main bilkul safe hu (Mom warded off the evil eye. I am absolutely safe). We never speak much...mostly. I am at a loss of words with her...But she called me over for this. @aaiskitchenmumbai Kaha rakhu itna pyaar (where should I keep so much love).”



The show is one of many that have resumed production post lockdown. The shooting of her other show Kasautii Zindagii Kay was stopped for three days after the lead actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for Covid-19. The entire cast and crew got themselves tested for the virus and were in the clear. While Parth has been recuperating at home, Karan Patel (the new Mr Bajaj) and Pooja Banerjee (Nivedita Basu) resumed the shoot. The story of the show has reportedly been tweaked to accommodate Parth’s absence for a few weeks.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra sits in Nick Jonas’ lap to stare in his eyes, he says ‘I am so grateful we found one another’. See pic

Ekta’s production house Balaji Telefilms had said in a statement, “Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India reports record 38,902 new Covid-19 cases in one day, tally over 10.77 lakh
Jul 19, 2020 10:12 IST
LIVE: Germany reports 202 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
Jul 19, 2020 10:11 IST
Mikel Arteta shows he’s a fast learner by outsmarting Pep Guardiola
Jul 19, 2020 10:07 IST
Lewis Hamilton not one for numbers but they still add up
Jul 19, 2020 10:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.