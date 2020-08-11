Flesh trailer: Swara Bhaskar plays a cop in this hard-hitting series on human trafficking, watch video

Actor Swara Bhaskar is all set to play a cop for the first time in her career in the upcoming web series Flesh that tackles human trafficking. Directed by Danish Aslam, the eight-episode series takes a tough look at ‘humans for sale’. The first trailer of Flesh is out and the series will release on Eros Now from August 21.

Swara will be seen alongside Akshay Oberoi, Yudhister, Vidya Malvade and Mahima Makwana in the web show. Swara plays a fierce police officer Radha Nautiyal who is on the scent of a human trafficking ring while Akshay plays the villain.

The three-minute trailer opens up with reports of missing girls, and things soon escalate and we see a lot of blood onscreen. Flesh trailer is murky, but so is the world of crime which peddles in human trafficking. Remains to be seen whether the narrative is lost in the bloodbath and skinshow or rises above to deliver a gritty thriller that addresses the issues at hand sensitively. Flesh is written by Pooja Ladha Surti, who has also co-written critically acclaimed Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu starrer Andhadhun, while Siddharth Anand has created and produced the show.

Swara said in a statement, “Human and child trafficking is one of the most damning realities of the world and it’s important that we keep highlighting the issue through the fictional content that we create. I am honoured to be a part of Flesh and given the opportunity to work with the team was an absolute pleasure! For the very first time in my career, I will be seen essaying the role of a cop which I am hoping will be appreciated by fans. They will witness me performing some high-octane action sequences.”

Siddharth added, “I’m happy to bring such a bold and important story to the audiences. Having actors like Swara Bhasker and Akshay Oberoi playing these unique characters makes the show a must-watch for the viewers. Associating with Eros Now for Flesh has been a great experience and we truly hope the audience appreciates the show.”

