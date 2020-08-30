Sections
Home / TV / Food is the ultimate mood lifter: Deepika Singh, Pankhuri Awasthy, Shashank Vyas and more celebs reveal their comfort meal

From chocolates, instant noodles to the simple dal chawal, celebs share that one food item that they can’t live without.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:05 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria says chocolates makes up him mood every single time.

Be it work or gloomy weather, food is something that instantly puts people in a better mood. Celebs tell us some of their favourite dishes that help them get past a dull day.

Vijayendra Kumeria

Eating chocolate in any form makes me happy. Whenever the mood isn’t on the happier side, which does happen a little more times these days, I gorge on chocolate pastries or dark or white chocolates and it instantly calms me down. I am a big foodie. Given my profession and the effort I put in to maintain my physique many think I’m on diet but I genuinely eat what I feel like as that keeps positive and very happy. I share my love for chocolates with my daughter.

Deepika Singh Goyal

Deepika Singh Goyal

Good food is a definite mood lifter and my go to food is dalma and rice. Whenever I feel low, I end up eating dalma and rice. Dalma is an Odiya dish. For me cooking dalma itself is a relaxing experience. This nutritious dish is super easy to make but tastes amazing. My family also enjoys eating the dalma and rice I prepare.

Pankhuri Awasthy



Pankhuri Awasthy

The one food item that is an instant mood lifter has to be chocolates. For a good part of the initial lockdown chocolates weren’t readily available but as soon as they were it was my go to thing after every meal and also part of my experiments with cakes and cookie baking.



Meera Deosthale

Meera Deosthale

I end up binge eating every time I am sad. If I don’t feel like cooking I might order something to eat to make my mood better. I love pizzas, chocolates, pastries but the one constant thing in my life is masala noodles. I just love it. Eating freshly made masala noodles takes to make to a different world altogether. I enjoy making it the way I like it at home these days.

Pooja Banerjee

Pooja Bannerjee

Home cooked fish and rice or chapattis is my comfort food. I usually love it when my mom cooks it for me. But now I have learnt how to make that perfect fish from her and have started enjoying making it myself too. Whatever my mood is and whatever food is available, given a chance I would end up eating fish with rice/chapatti.

Shashank Vyas

Shashank Vyas

My near and dear ones know very well about my sudden mood swings, especially when I am hungry. I live for food. A homemade fresh veg meal comprising dal, chawal, hari mirch, achar is something I enjoy eating. But my ultimate comfort food is veg salad made in olive oil with lots of cucumber, tomato and tofu in it. Though I usually have it once a day but given a choice I can have it for my breakfast, lunch and dinner. It might sound weird but days when I am not in the right frame of mind, I end up eating salad more than once.

