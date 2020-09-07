Sections
Former Tamil Bigg Boss winner Arav and actor Raahei get married, see pics

Tamil actor Raahei and Bigg Boss Tamil’s season one winner Arav Nafeez have got married. They did so in a close-knit ceremony in Chennai, attended by family members and few select industry friends.

Arav Nafeez and Raahei have known each other for over a year.

Actor Arav Nafeez, who was crowned Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 winner, married actor Raahei on Sunday in Chennai in a close-knit ceremony. Raahei makes her Tamil acting debut via Gautham Menon’s upcoming action-thriller Joshua.

The wedding was attended by immediate family members of the couple and close friends. Some of the celebrities who attended the wedding are filmmaker KS Ravi Kumar, Vijay, Gayatri Raghuram, Vayapuri, Suja Varunee, Bindu Madhavi, Harish Kalyan, Varun and Pradeep Krishnamurthy among others.

 

 



 

Thanks to Bigg Boss, Aarav earned a lot of popularity on the show and became a household name. He was rumoured to be in a relationship with co-star and co-housemate Oviya. However, neither of them ever made their relationship official.

Arav and Raahei have known each other for over a year. They have decided to get married with their parents’ approval. The wedding will be hosted at a plush hotel in Chennai with only friends and families in attendance.

On the career front, Arav awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Raja Bheema, which has been waiting for release for a long time.

It is not known whether Raahei has signed any other project as of now. She awaits the release of Joshua, which was supposed to release earlier this year but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

