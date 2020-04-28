Four More Shots Please gets Mumbai Police meme treatment. Check it out here

Mumbai Police's Twitter account is known for its quirky tweets and information with hilarious twists

Using a scene from Amazon Prime Video show Four More Shots Please, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday termed Mumbai as the safest city.

The Twitter team of the Mumbai police posted a video from the show featuring the lead actor sitting on a ship near the Girgaum Chowpatty area.

"When asked to choose the safest city," tweeted Mumbai Police. "I would choose Bombay over any other city in the world, any day," said the lead actor Sayani Gupta in the video.

Mumbai Police also added hashtags of #ShotsOfSafetyPlease #MumbaiFirst #SafetyFirst along with the tweet.

