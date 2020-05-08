Four More Shots Please is Amazon Prime ‘most watched show of 2020’, season 3 announced

Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please season 2 is the streaming service’s most watched Indian original of 2020. A third season was officially announced on Friday.

“The response to Four More Shots Please! has been phenomenal; it has already become the most-watched show from India this year. The first season was one of the top 3 most-watched Amazon Original Series from India in 2019, and season two has set yet another benchmark”, said Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals, Amazon Prime Video India.

Four More Shots Please is headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. It also stars Lisa Ray, Simone Singh, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam and Milind Soman in recurring roles.

“In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them but all the while their friendship will be their driving force”, said Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. “After the unconditional love received over two seasons not only by women but men as well, together with Amazon Prime Video we are pleased to bring our viewers a third season. The third season will pick up from where the four girls are left at the end of season two and will take forward their stories as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship!”

The second season got mixed reviews but was enjoyed by fans. The Hindustan Times review of the season read: ”This Amazon Prime Original has horrible performances, cringey dialogues, aimless plot of privileged people with made-up problems and yet, you keep clicking to the ‘next episode’. There is something about Four More Shots Please that even hate-watching it becomes an enjoyable experience.”

