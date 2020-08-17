Freedom fighter Khudiram Bose’s photo incorrectly used on criminal board in Abhay 2, Zee5 issues apology

Streaming platform Zee5 has issued an apology after ‘inadvertently’ using a picture of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose on a criminal board in the web series Abhay 2. In the second episode of the show, a photo of Bose was erroneously used on a criminal board, leading to much backlash online.

In a tweet, Zee5 said that the image has now been blurred and apologised for the gaffe. “The producers, show & the platform, have no intent whatsoever to offend any community or hurt anybody’s sentiments. Keeping in mind the feedback received and with utmost respect to our audience, we have blurred the image (inadvertently) used in one of the scenes of Abhay 2,” a tweet from their official handle read.

Bose had tried to assassinate Magistrate Douglas Kingsford, a British judge notorious for his harsh rulings on Indian freedom fighters, in 1908. He was sentenced to death after the unsuccessful attempt and was martyred in his teens. He is said to be one of the youngest freedom fighters of the country.

Abhay 2 stars Kunal Kemmu as Abhay Pratap Singh, head of the Special Task Force, which specialises in catching serial killers. The second season also features Nidhi Singh, Asha Negi, Chunky Panday, Ram Kapoor, Bidita Bag and Raghav Juyal. Three episodes were released on Friday.

“Ever since the announcement was made for Abhay 2, my DMs have been flooded with people eagerly waiting for the second season. This season is grittier with some of the most unpredictable crime stories,” Kunal had earlier said in a statement.

Director Ken Ghosh had said, “The second season has so many layers and each episode is sure to induce chills as it is more gruesome than the previous one and also inspired from true events. Every actor has done great justice to their roles and I bet that some of you may not even recognize them, that’s how involved they were with every nuance of their character!”

