Friendship Day special: Ladka-ladki bhi dost ho sakte hain, prove actors Mona Singh and Gaurav Gera

Actors Mona Singh and Gaurav Gera have been best friends for close to two decades now.

In 17 years of their friendship, which began on the sets of the TV show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, actors Mona Singh and Gaurav Gera have only gone from strength to strength. Our conversation with them starts right off the bat as we ask how was their first meeting like.

Gera, 46, reveals, “We were shooting for Jassi… look test, and had to do one scene to get the feel, and it had a lot of retakes. The makers wanted perfect chemistry. I had not seen Mona before that, and I was already three years old in the industry. Voh mujhe bhaav hi nahi de rahi thi! I thought ‘this is the first time I am seeing a newcomer who is behaving like this’ I also thought that the show is called Nandu and Jassi, I had no iaea it’s Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. I thought we both had titular roles, that’s why I thought why is this girl behaving like this. But it happens when you are a new person. She was a very fine actor.”

In her defence, Singh says she was just shy. “I actually thought Gaurav is giving a little attitude!,” she admits as Gera chimes in and further reveals that Singh had to do the same scene with two other guys who were also in the running for Nandu’s role.

She laughs, “Finalised sirf main thi Gaurav! We had another look test together, in that scene we had a lot of fun, and we broke the ice.”

THE OMNIPRESENT COUPLE CONFUSION

Salman Khan’s dialogue in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) — ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte — remains a popular filmi philosophy. when asked how did they overcome this, Singh says people around them mistook them to be a couple!

“When Gaurav and I used to make videos earlier also, or be seen together always, there were so many people writing to us on social media ‘You should get married’, and we used to always laugh it off ‘Yeh kya ho gaya, hum toh best friends hain’. Our parents were also thinking these two should get married. We had to make them understand that it’s nothing like that. He will be happy when I get married and vice versa,” says Singh, 38.

And naturally, Gera, was the first one to know that Singh is getting married in December 2019. Singh tells us that he cried too.

“He was the first one to know that I was getting married. I remember, it was a very beautiful moment on the terrace of his house. I told him ‘I am getting married’, and he just looked at me and said ‘Oh My God Mona, I can so imagine you as a bride’. We both hugged and cried. I was happy to share that moment of my life with him,” she says.

BEST THING ABOUT EACH OTHER

The bond between the duo is unmissable. Gera gushes when asked what’s the best part about Singh as a friend.

He says, “Mona happiness ki dose hai, not just to me, but anybody. When she walks into a party or get together, I just look at her. I am not very talkative, but just the vibe and positivity around her, I love.”

Singh, on the other hand, feels that the best part about Gera is that he never judges her.

“He never questions my choices and believes in me. The kind of confidence that Gaurav gives me sometimes, I need that validation from him, and nobody else. Whenever I am in a doubt, I call him, and he makes me feel ‘Tu sahi hai, nobody can do this but you’ I feel fully charged and ready to get back to work. He’s my anchor,” she says, at which point Gera quips, “Oh I do this? I need commission now. All projects you have signed are because of me!”

The fun never ends with these two!

