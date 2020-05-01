Game of Thrones actor BJ Hogg dies at 65

Northern Irish comedy actor BJ Hogg has died at 65. He made appearances in popular television shows Game of Thrones and The Fall. The cause of his death is not known.

As per a BBC report, his agent Geoff Stanton said “He was such a great man, a big personality and a terrific actor. His family must be devastated and my heart goes out to them,” he said. “He was just one of the nicest people I know, or knew - he is going to be such a loss,” he added.

Hogg was most popular for playing Big Mervyn in the BBC Northern Ireland series Give My Head Peace for 20 years. The show’s team paid tribute to the actor upon his death with a statement. “BJ is part of the Give My Head Peace family. He was a fine actor, great colleague and a true friend. Our thoughts are with his wife Elish, son Nathan and daughter Abigail at this time,” it read.

On Game of Thrones, Hogg played a bannerman of House Lannister, Addam Marbrand in the first season. He was also seen on the first and third seasons of The Fall. He was a part of Oscar-nominated short film, 1996’s Dance Lexie Dance.

Tim McGarry, of Hole in the Wall Gang tweeted about his death. “Everybody associated with #GiveMyHeadPeace is shocked and heartbroken by the sudden passing of our dear friend and colleague BJ Hogg. We’ve lost a member of the family. Thanks for all the laughs BJ,” he tweeted.

