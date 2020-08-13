Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reveals what he misses the most about the show

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played the anti-hero Jaime Lannister on the hit HBO fantasy series, has said that while he doesn’t necessarily miss the show, he does miss the friends he made while working on it.

In an appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show, he was asked what he misses the most about Game of Thrones, which debuted in 2011, and went on to break industry records -- critically and commercially. “I did it for eight years. I miss my friends. You spend eight, nine, 10 years together, so of course you make friendships. I don’t miss the -- I think we’ve told the story. The story is over.”

He remembered how co-stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner grew up in front of his eyes, “They were kids when they started out. You have this whole growth… they became young adults on that show.” He continued, “It’s an incredible, intense experience. Also, when the show becomes as successful as it did, that’s a whole different challenge, if you will. But inside the bubble, it was always a bit of fun.”

Game of Thrones concluded its run with its least acclaimed season in 2019. Nonetheless, the final batch of episodes went on to score 32 nominations at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, the most for a single season of television in history. It won 12, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Peter Dinklage.

Coster-Waldau had defended the show’s final season during an appearance at a fan convention in 2019. “The only thing I’ll say is that for anyone to imagine or to think that the two creators of this show are not the most passionate, the greatest, the most invested of all, and to for a second think that they didn’t spend the last 10 years thinking about how they were gonna end it, is kinda silly,” he had said.

