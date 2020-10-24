Sections
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke jumps out of a plane on 34th birthday, jokes 'who says you can only fly dragons'

Emilia Clarke went on an adventure to celebrate her 34th birthday. She took to Instagram to share pictures from her skydiving session, and wrote a couple of humorous captions.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 12:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Emilia Clarke, moments after touching down.

Actor Emilia Clarke celebrated her 34th birthday by jumping out of a plane. The Game of Thrones actor took to Instagram to share pictures of her adventure.

She captioned the post, “What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday? Jumping out of a goddamn plane is what.” She also added a bunch of humorous captions, such as ‘who says you can only fly dragons?’, ‘my facial expressions tell you all you need to know’, and ‘my mother my hero’.

The pictures show Emilia, what appears to be moments after touchdown. She’s screaming in one of them, laughing hysterically in another, and beaming with happiness in the third.

 



Her friends and industry colleagues took to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday. Emilia’s Game of Thrones co-star Nathalie Emmanuel wrote, “Yeeeesssss!!!!!!” Another GoT co-star, Nonso Anozie commented, “Happy birthday lovely.”

Also read: Emilia Clarke is no longer defending Game of Thrones finale: ‘I was annoyed...’

The actor played Daenerys Targaryen in all eight seasons of the show. Her character’s villainous turn in the final season divided fans. Speaking about Dany’s transformation from a heroic figure to a villainous one, she told the Sunday Times, “Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her. And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally.”

She has also appeared in prominent roles in films such as Terminator Genisys, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Me Before You and Last Christmas.

