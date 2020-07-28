Sections
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, husband Joe Jonas welcome first child, report suggests its a girl

A report suggests Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are now parents to a baby girl and have named her Willa.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 07:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child.

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas have welcomed their first child. A reports suggests it’s a girl and they have named the her Willa.

The couple announced the birth on Monday. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” they said in a statement released through his label Republic Records. They were quiet about the pregnancy and gave no further details about the baby.

Celebrity website TMZ.com said the baby was a girl, who has been named Willa, and was born in a Los Angeles hospital on July 22.

 



Turner, the England-born actor who played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, and Jonas, the Arizona-born musician who became popular in a band with his brothers on the Disney Channel, began dating in 2016. The couple, who tied the knot twice last year - once in May, followed by a larger ceremony in June - also purchased a baby-friendly home in Los Angeles together over the holidays. An insider told the outlet, “They were hoping to expand their family, great family house with plenty of room to raise children.”

Also read: Daredevil actor accuses Marvel boss of racism, says his role was cut, says he was told ‘nobody cares about Chinese people, Asian people’

Sophie and Joe were spotted out and about in Los Angeles earlier this month while taking a walk with their dogs and former’s parents. According to People Magazine, the 25-year-old cradled her baby bump in photographs from the outing. Both the stars were seen wearing masks as they enjoyed the sunshine together as a family.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Jonas opened up about how the couple has been laying low over the last few months amid Covid-19. “We’re having a good time,” the singer said. “We got married last year, so we’re still enjoying that time.”

However, the pair did step out to show their support at a ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest, a source previously told People magazine that “they’re being cautious because of Sophie’s pregnancy”.

(With AP and ANI inputs)

