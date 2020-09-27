Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie expecting first child. See her pics with the baby bump

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are set to welcome their first child together. Rose, 33, confirmed the news in a recent photoshoot.

“What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It’s so peaceful,” she told UK’s Make Magazine.

Kit, 33, and Rose met while filming Game of Thrones in 2012, where they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte. While Kit stayed with the show until the end, Rose’s Ygritte was killed off in season 4.

Kit had said in an interview to Entertainment Weekly that Rose didn’t talk to him for three days after he told her what happens in the series climax. He said, “I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days. And she’d asked that.”

Though they reportedly split after a year starting to date, they later reconciled and continued to fuel romance speculation until they officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016, making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Olivier Awards in London. The pair also took out a wedding announcement in their hometown newspaper, The Times, in England, that read, “MR KC HARINGTON AND MISS RE LESLIE. The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

They got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot next year in Scotland’s Aberdeenshire. The wedding was attended by their co-stars Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Maisie Williams.

