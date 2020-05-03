Sections
Home / TV / Game of Thrones’ ‘The Mountain’ Hafthor Bjornsson sets deadlift world record by lifting 501 kgs

Game of Thrones’ ‘The Mountain’ Hafthor Bjornsson sets deadlift world record by lifting 501 kgs

Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Bjornsson has set the world record for deadlift by lifting 501 kgs.

Updated: May 03, 2020 17:01 IST

By REUTERS, REUTERS

Hafthor Bjornsson has made a world record.

Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday when he lifted 1,104 pounds (501 kg) at Thor’s Power Gym in Iceland.

Bjornsson, best known for his portrayal of Ser Gregor The Mountain Clegane on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, broke the record previously held by Briton Eddie Hall who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500 kg.

 

The event was streamed live on ESPN and Bjornsson, 31, lifted the barbell that was bending and straining under the weights, holding it for two seconds before letting go and roaring in delight.



 

Bjornsson, who is six feet and nine inches tall, won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2018. “I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” the 31-year-old Bjornsson told ESPN. “I’m happy with this.”

“I have no words, what an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor prayer meet: Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor pay tribute to veteran actor, see pic

He went on to thank his family friends, coaches, fans, sponsors, and even his haters, “all of whom helped this lift be possible.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 18:24 IST
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
May 03, 2020 18:19 IST
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
May 03, 2020 17:28 IST
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
May 03, 2020 09:41 IST

latest news

This doggo may have size on its side but this kitty has smarts on its
May 03, 2020 18:24 IST
100 Hours 100 Stars: Javed Akhtar says son Farhan’s success surprised him
May 03, 2020 18:24 IST
‘CA secures USD 50 million loan as safety cover for India Tests’: Report
May 03, 2020 18:23 IST
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 18:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.