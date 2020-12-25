Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar spell royalty in matching ivory outfits at nikaah. See photos

Actor Gauahar Khan and social media influencer Zaid Darbar opted for ivory-coloured outfits for their nikaah ceremony. While she wore a heavily embroidered sharara suit, he complemented her in a matching sherwani.

Gauahar and Zaid kicked off their wedding festivities with a haldi ceremony, also known as Chiksa, on Monday. This was followed by a mehendi ceremony on Thursday, which saw the groom’s father, music composer Ismail Darbar, taking the stage and singing.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar wore colour-coordinated outfits at their wedding. ( Varinder Chawla )

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar with his mother Farzana (L) and Gauahar’s sister Nigaar Khan. ( Varinder Chawla )

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar with Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar and Anam Darbar. ( Varinder Chawla )

Earlier this month, Gauahar shared the digital wedding invite, which narrated her ‘lockdown love story’ with Zaid. They first met at a grocery store and soon began exchanging text messages. In one of the messages, he called her the ‘most beautiful woman in the world’.

The invite revealed that their dates were all about ‘quarantine drives and parking garages’. It also shared details of the proposal in July, of him going down on one knee and popping the question with a song. The video ended with the text, “We can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives with love, laughter and most importantly good food.”

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar said that she was ‘averse’ to the idea about being in a relationship, but instantly clicked with Zaid. “I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship,” she said.

Talking about their romance, Gauahar revealed that there was no courtship period. “I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts,” she said.

