Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar spell royalty in matching ivory outfits at nikaah. See photos

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar spell royalty in matching ivory outfits at nikaah. See photos

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to get married. The couple opted for matching ivory-coloured outfits for their nikaah ceremony. See pictures here.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 14:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to get married. (Varinder Chawla)

Actor Gauahar Khan and social media influencer Zaid Darbar opted for ivory-coloured outfits for their nikaah ceremony. While she wore a heavily embroidered sharara suit, he complemented her in a matching sherwani.

Gauahar and Zaid kicked off their wedding festivities with a haldi ceremony, also known as Chiksa, on Monday. This was followed by a mehendi ceremony on Thursday, which saw the groom’s father, music composer Ismail Darbar, taking the stage and singing.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar wore colour-coordinated outfits at their wedding. ( Varinder Chawla )

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar with his mother Farzana (L) and Gauahar’s sister Nigaar Khan. ( Varinder Chawla )

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar with Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar and Anam Darbar. ( Varinder Chawla )

Earlier this month, Gauahar shared the digital wedding invite, which narrated her ‘lockdown love story’ with Zaid. They first met at a grocery store and soon began exchanging text messages. In one of the messages, he called her the ‘most beautiful woman in the world’.

The invite revealed that their dates were all about ‘quarantine drives and parking garages’. It also shared details of the proposal in July, of him going down on one knee and popping the question with a song. The video ended with the text, “We can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives with love, laughter and most importantly good food.”

Also read | ‘Relax karo baby’: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram live rap gave Deepika Padukone a headache

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar said that she was ‘averse’ to the idea about being in a relationship, but instantly clicked with Zaid. “I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship,” she said.

Talking about their romance, Gauahar revealed that there was no courtship period. “I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP ups ante against TMC as PM Modi releases financial benefits to farmers
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
by HT Entertainment Desk
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
by Shishir Gupta
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

PSG’s Mbappe thanks Tuchel after reports of German coach’s sacking
by Reuters
Protesting Haryana farmers throw open toll plaza gates on national and state highways
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Ireland approves use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, rollout to begin on Dec 30
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Gauahar and Zaid spell royalty in matching ivory outfits at nikaah
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.