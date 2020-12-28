Gauahar Khan bumps into ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon on a flight after wedding to Zaid Darbar, he reacts ‘Haaye kismat’

Gauahar Khan, who recently tied the knot with Zaid Darbar, left Mumbai soon after the wedding celebrations, reportedly for a shoot in Lucknow. Coincidentally, she bumped into ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon on the flight who was not just on the same flight but was also sitting in the same row.

Kushal shared a video on his Instagram Stories to share about the coincidence and captioned it, “Ek Haseen Iteefakh.” He says in the video, “Guys, this is one of those instances. I am travelling to a destination and I met my old friend, she is just married and she is sitting next to me. By chance we met. I am not stalking her, ok? I am going to my hometown for a shoot. I am so happy for her, she is looking so pretty. Maybe I was destined to congratulate in person. I am so happy for you. Shaadi mubarak Gauahar Khan. Haaye kismat.”

He turns around the camera to show Gauahar sitting on the window side and waving to the camera. She laughs at Kushal and flashes a victory sign as he records the video with a disclaimer that he’s not stalking her. Gauahar looks lovely in a pink salwar suit and a matching mask and has her hands decorated with henna.

Gauahar had married Zaid Darbar, son of music composer Ismail Darbar, on December 25. They had not confirmed their relationship till weeks before the wedding. They finally opened up about their ‘lockdown love story’ in their digital wedding card. She had told Bollywood Hungama, “Zaid is just the most amazing human being. He is the best human being I have ever come across. As of now, that is all I can say. I haven’t met anyone like him before.”

Gauahar and Kushal had participated in Bigg Boss 7 and had come close on the show. The two were in a relationship but broke up after a few months.

