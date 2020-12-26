Gauahar Khan burns the dance floor with impromptu performance on Jhalla Wallah at her reception. Watch

Actor Gauahar Khan took over the dance floor at her reception on Friday night, with an impromptu performance on her song, Jhalla Wallah. She originally appeared in the special song from Ishaqzaade in 2012.

Creative director Preeti Simoes took to Instagram to share a video of Gauahar dancing, as well as some pictures from the reception, with groom Zaid Darbar and Neeti Simoes.

“The bestest night ever ... my Knight in Shining Armour ... @gauaharkhan. Wen u cud not rehearse for a dance performance..n got major #Fomo ..so u decide u get on stage for an impromptu act .. And jus wen u r makin a fool of urself ... ur best friend who is also a bride comes to ur rescue... thanks for saving me G,” Preeti wrote. She also sent love to the newlyweds, Gauahar and Zaid, and congratulated them once again.

After their nikaah ceremony on Friday afternoon, Gauahar and Zaid hosted a glitzy reception for their friends from the industry. The function was attended by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actors Hussain Kuwajerwala and Gauatam Rode, and designer Manish Malhotra, among others.

Gauahar and Zaid kicked off their wedding festivities with a haldi ceremony, also known as Chiksa, on Monday. This was followed by a mehendi ceremony on Thursday, which saw the groom’s father, music composer Ismail Darbar, taking the stage and singing.

Earlier this month, Gauahar shared the digital wedding invite, which provided an insight into her ‘lockdown love story’ with Zaid. A chance meeting while shopping for groceries blossomed into love over exchanging texts and date nights that were all about ‘quarantine drives and parking garages’.

In July, Zaid proposed to Gauahar with a song. She told Hindustan Times recently that nothing was planned. “I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts,” she said.

