Gauahar Khan is gorgeous in green as she begins Diwali celebrations early, shares love-filled pics with fiancé Zaid Darbar

The festive cheer came early for actor Gauahar Khan, who has already begun celebrating the festival of lights. She wished her fans a happy Diwali with adorable photos of her and her fiancé, social media influencer Zaid Darbar.

While Gauahar looked gorgeous in a green salwar kameez with a floral design on it, Zaid was dressed in a kurta with a zig zag aztec print on it. They looked very much in love in the pictures and could be seen smiling and gazing lovingly at each other.

“Mere tumhare sab ke liye happppppy Diwali !!!!! From US to alllllll of you ! @zaid_darbar. This is my fave Diwali Bollywood song , which ones yours ???? #gaza #HappyDiwali #BeSafe #Spreadlove,” she wrote in her caption.

Last week, Gauahar put to rest months of speculation about her relationship status with Zaid. She announced their engagement with an Instagram post, which was simply captioned with ring and heart emojis. He shared the same photo on his own Instagram account.

In the picture, Gauahar and Zaid could be seen gazing lovingly at each other and surrounded by balloons. The biggest balloon was a blue heart-shaped one which read, “She said yes.”

Gauahar and Zaid’s union already has the approval of his family. His mother, Farzana, welcomed her into the family and showered love and blessings on them.

Sharing a picture with Gauahar on Instagram, Farzana wrote, “Welcome to our Family. Also congratulations to you too @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan. All my blessings, love & support is always with you’ll. Stay happy.”

Zaid’s sister Anam Darbar commented on his post announcing the engagement, “Bhaiya aur bhabhi ko bhadai ho bhadai (Hearty congratulations to brother and sister-in-law) @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan.” His brother, Awez Darbar, quipped, “@gauaharkhan BigBoss house ke baad.. Darbar house ke task pure karne hoge ab (After the Bigg Boss house, now you have to complete the tasks in the Darbar house).”

Gauahar recently spent two weeks in the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the ‘seniors’, along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. After her exit from the show, Zaid welcomed her home with a sweet Instagram post saying, “Just killing it like always. Welcome back Queen! More success and power on your way.” He also added a hashtag -- ‘Gaza’ -- an amalgamation of their names.

