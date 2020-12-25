Gauahar Khan marries Zaid Darbar, says ‘qubool hai’. See photos from their wedding

Actor Gauahar Khan and social media influencer Zaid Darbar are now married. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the wedding and wrote, “QUBOOL HAI. @zaid_darbar,” along with a heart emoji. She added their wedding hashtag - #GaZabKaHaiDin - along with several others like ‘GaZa’ (an amalgamation of their names), ‘wedding’, ‘love’, ‘family’ and ‘togetherness’.

Gauahar and Zaid looked much-in-love as they posed in their matching ivory outfits. In one of the pictures, he was seen kissing her forehead, while in the other two, they gazed into the distance.

Zaid’s brother Awez Darbar welcomed Gauahar into the family. “Gauahar Darbar ji welcome home aap ka swagat hai,” he commented on the post. His sister Anam Darbar wrote, “BhabhiG,” along with a number of heart emojis.

“Mashallah God bless,” actor Hina Khan commented. Singer Tony Kakkar wrote, “Many congratulations to you both.” Fans also wished the newlyweds.

Gauahar wore a heavily embroidered sharara suit for the nikaah ceremony, while Zaid was dressed in a matching sherwani. The wedding was a close-knit affair, with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Gauahar and Zaid kicked off their wedding festivities with a haldi ceremony, also known as Chiksa, on Monday. This was followed by a mehendi ceremony on Thursday, which saw the groom’s father, music composer Ismail Darbar, taking the stage and singing.

Zaid proposed to Gauahar in July with a song, after a whirlwind romance which began during the lockdown. After their first meeting, they began exchanging text messages and soon progressed to date nights, which were all about ‘quarantine drives and parking garages’.

Gauahar was recently seen as a ‘senior’ in Bigg Boss 14, alongside Sidharth Shukla and Hina. She spent two weeks inside the house and acted as a mentor to the contestants. She won the seventh season of the popular reality show.

