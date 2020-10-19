Sections
Home / TV / Gauahar Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar: ‘I’ve heard she is getting married this year’

Gauahar Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar: ‘I’ve heard she is getting married this year’

Gauahar Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar says he didn’t feel possessive of her when Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan expressed his liking for her. He instead, wants him to realise a few more qualities of her.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 10:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gauahar Khan with rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar.

Gauahar Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar has said that he has heard her telling Rahul Vaidya that she’s taken and getting married this year. The couple are rumoured to be in a relationship but are yet to confirm the same. “We are just family friends,” he says, adding that his entire family is very fond of her and his younger sister even wants to be like her.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar is currently one of the three seniors on Bigg Boss 14 where TV actor contestant Eijaz Khan had confessed that he has a crush on her. But Zaid refuses to feel possessive and says he wants him to know that she has many more good qualities.

Reacting to Eijaz’s confession, Zaid told Times of India in an interview, “I did not feel possessive at all. In fact, I wanted him to realise a few more qualities of Gauahar because I know she is too good. I think the more she will stay inside the house, the more they will realise her qualities. There are two ways of looking at it, if I think in a negative way that can make me possessive but if I am feeling positive, I will definitely feel nice about it. Unki khoobiyaan humse achcha bhala kaun jaanega (who knows her better than me).”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli again does the unthinkable, freshers to choose a senior’s team to make it to ‘confirmed’ status

Zaid believes Gauahar is better than her fellow seniors -- Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. Talking about how her fans have been tagging him in their posts related to Bigg Boss 14, he said, “They tag me in every video or picture and Rahul also where he asked her to meet him outside and she said ‘I am taken’. I’ve heard most probably she is getting married this year. I’ve heard that too (laughs) again.”

Zaid is a choreographer and son of music composer Ismail Darbar. Both he and Gauahar often share their candid pictures on Instagram. He was also a part of her birthday party in lockdown.

