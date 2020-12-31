Gauahar Khan shares new photo with husband Zaid Darbar, Diandra Soares wants their babies to get this feature of his

Gauahar Khan posted a new picture with her husband, Zaid Darbar, in which they were seen wearing matching face masks with ‘Gaza’ (an amalgamation of their names) written on it. While she was dressed in a floral salwar kameez, he wore a blue T-shirt. “Lockdown Love Story indeed. @zaid_darbar,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Diandra Soares hoped that whenever Gauahar and Zaid have children, they get his thick eyelashes. “So cute and may your children get @zaid_darbar eyelashes,” she commented on the post.

Fans also showered love on Gauahar and Zaid’s photo. “One of the most precious and beautiful bond and couple of this year. #gaza pyaar,” one wrote. “Made for each other,” another commented. “U r an awesome couple. Love u both,” a third wrote.

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25 in a close-knit nikaah ceremony, which was followed by a reception and waleema ceremony. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, the functions could only be attended by their closest friends and family members.

Earlier this month, Gauahar shared their digital wedding invite, which chronicled their love story which began with a meeting at a grocery store. Soon, they began exchanging text messages and he told her that she was the ‘most beautiful woman in the world’. Their dates were all about ‘quarantine drives and parking garages’. He proposed to her in July, with a song.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar said that though she was ‘averse’ to the idea of a relationship when she met Zaid, they instantly clicked. “I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts,” she said.

