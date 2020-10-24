Gauahar Khan wishes rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar on birthday, calls him ‘most amazing and hot human’

Actor Gauahar Khan has wished her rumoured boyfriend, TikTok star Zaid Darbar, a happy birthday with an adorable Instagram post. She shared pictures of his birthday celebration and called him a ‘blessing’. The two of them were seen posing in colour-coordinated white outfits against a wall with balloons and other party decorations.

“From being the most Amazing (also HOT) human , to being the reason to me smiling from ear to ear , to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when u trouble me) , being goofy comes easy when I’m with u ,to ur caring side settling my hair b4 we click picks , it only n only makes you the Bestest ! I pray for u from the bottom of my heart , Birthday Boy , Zaid ! @zaid_darbar you are a blessing n may ur life be filled with all the happiness, health , wealth n success ! Ameen ! have the most amazing year ahead Zeddy,” she wrote.

Gauahar was a part of Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘senior’, along with other former contestants Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. She left the Bigg Boss house last week after a two-week stint on the popular reality show. Zaid welcomed her home with a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a picture with her, he wrote, “Just killing it like always. Welcome back Queen! More success and power on your way.” He also added a hashtag -- ‘Gaza’ -- which seems to be an amalgamation of their names.

Also read | Bigg Boss: Step inside Salman Khan’s luxurious chalet, complete with gym, bedroom and courtyard. See stunning new pics

Zaid’s father, music composer Ismail Darbar, had said in a recent interview that the couple is ‘very serious’ about each other. “My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection. As a father, I did tell him once that she is five years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony. My son seems sure,” he had told The Times of India.

Meanwhile, Gauahar and Zaid are yet to comment on their relationship status. While they have been sharing mushy posts for each other, he denied being with her. “We are just family friends,” he said in a recent interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more