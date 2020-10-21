Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar wedding in Nov? His dad Ismail says ‘they are serious about each other, I have no objection’

Amid rumours of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding in November, his father Ismail Darbar has now made his approval public. Zaid’s mother Ayesha also called Gauahar a sweet person. Without confirming whether the wedding is taking place next month, both the parents said that they would be happy with any decision Zaid takes.

Gauahar was recently seen on Salman Khan’s popular show Bigg Boss 14 where she appeared as a senior. Now out of the house, Gauahar has earlier won the Bigg Boss trophy on the seventh season.

Confirming that Gauahar visited him just a few days ahead of entering the Bigg Boss house, Ismail told Times of India, “Gauahar was with us for nearly 4 hours; we had a biryani dinner together. If the vibes are not good, I don’t think one can sit for more than 4 minutes with anybody in today’s times. My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection. As a father, I did tell him once that she is 5 years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony. My son seems sure. And from the time Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him. Besides, my wife Ayesha has a knack of knowing if a person is genuine after she talks to him/her; she has found Gauahar genuine.”

Ayesha also added, “We are happy in every decision that Zaid takes. He has never differentiated between me and his mother. Gauahar is a very sweet girl. We have left it to them to decide what they want to do with their lives.”

While Gauahar and Zaid have been vocal about their appreciation for each other on social media, they are yet to officially accept dating each other. Earlier this year, Gauahar rang in her birthday with Zaid and the duo happily shared pictures from the celebrations.

