Gaurav Chopra shares first pics of his newborn son: ‘Overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this’

Actor Gaurav Chopra, who recently welcomed his child, a son, has shared the first picture of his newborn and written a long, emotional note with it. Gaurav also said that he is yet to finalise on when the family will return to Mumbai. One of the images shows Gaurav gazing at the newborn lovingly as he holds him in his hands, with a mask on his face.

Gaurav shared pictures of the little munchkin and wrote, “Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar...chandni ke haseen rath par savaar ...”: I remember singing this for a sequence in #Uttaran as #Rpr gets a baby home ..I wish I knew the actual feeling then .. As we welcome this angel , who’s come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground..I thought I should share the moment with all of you .. It’s overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month...it all starts to make sense .. somewhat.. Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra .. I can feel her blessings and see her smile ..Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel..#baby #boy #blessing #triptachopra #choprafamily.”

Elaborating on why he’d rather wait before going back to Mumbai, Gaurav told Times of India, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I feel extremely vulnerable to even take my baby out in the open. I am taking extra precautions. Before we come to Mumbai, I will have to figure out several things given the delicate situation there. My building has started allowing maids and it will be important to see how to get domestic help when we come back. In Bengaluru, the entire family is looking after our baby, so we feel safe.”

He also shared his happiness and told the daily, “I am so happy that we have got the baby home now. Hitisha, her parents, grandmother and I take turns to look after him. Hitisha’s friends, and my brother and bhabhi decorated the entire house when we brought him home from the hospital. It was an emotional moment and I missed my mother the most. She would have been ecstatic if she were here to see her grandson.”

Gaurav welcomed his son last week and it was just a month after he lost both parents to Covid-19. Taking to Instagram to share pictures of a door sign revealing that they’d become parents to a baby boy, Gaurav wrote in his caption, “19-08-2020, 29-08-2020, 14-09-2020. Enlightenment in three dates. . The meaning of life , explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride , a cycle ... never ending...an emotional and physical test .. and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today ... Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed ! thank you for your love and blessings..it’s been my strength...”

Gaurav’s parents died within 10 days of each other and he had recently likened the experience to being stabbed in the heart. “My mother died while my father was on the ventilator. So, he didn’t hear the news. Their last conversations were about each other. For the last three-and-a-half years, my father was taking care of my mother and that’s how they left, together. My mother was doing fine till she learnt about dad. The day she stopped speaking to him, her condition deteriorated, day by day,” he had said.

