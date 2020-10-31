Gaurav Chopraa shares adorable photos with baby boy Prince, ex-girlfriend Narayani Shastri reacts

Gaurav Chopraa posted cute new pictures with his son, Prince, on Instagram and said that holding the little one makes him forget all the negativity in the world. In the photos, the one-month-old was seen grabbing the neck of the actor’s T-shirt.

“When #baby meets #babydaddy after two weeks! Our #princeChopra catches the neck of all my shirts and then doesn’t want to leave them! Suddenly you don’t remember what’s plaguing the world , the violence , the hatred , the venom being spewed on social media… sending out love and asking for blessings, like always… #baby #boy #priorities,” Gaurav wrote in his caption.

Narayani Shastri, Gaurav’s ex-girlfriend, dropped a number of heart emojis on his post. Rajesh Khattar also showered love on Prince and wrote, “Enjoy the most wonderful feeling in the world bro... loadssss of love to ur prince.”

Gaurav welcomed his son just days after he lost his father and mother to Covid-19. He announced the news on Instagram by sharing pictures of a door sign which revealed that they had become parents to a baby boy: “19-08-2020, 29-08-2020, 14-09-2020. Enlightenment in three dates. . The meaning of life , explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride , a cycle ... never ending...an emotional and physical test .. and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today ... Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed ! thank you for your love and blessings..it’s been my strength...”

In another Instagram post, Gaurav had said that Prince came into his life ‘as precious rain falls on parched ground’. He had written, “It’s overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month...it all starts to make sense .. somewhat..”

Gaurav was last seen in the reboot of medical drama series Sanjivani, which went off air in March. Reportedly, the show will return with a new season.

