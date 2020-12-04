Gauri Khan says she will ‘gatecrash’ season 2 of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Neelam calls her ‘too funny’

Gauri Khan was seen in the finale episode of the show.

Interior designer Gauri Khan is looking forward to the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Sharing a post on Instagram about the show, Gauri says she will gatecrash the next season.

Gauri shared the show’s poster featuring the four leads -- Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Seema Khan. She captioned it, “Hey girls ... I’m gate crashing season 2.” Reacting to it, Bhavana wrote, “Hahahahahah @gaurikhan love you.” Neelam called Gauri ‘funny’. “Gauri you are toooo funny,” she wrote in her comment.

“Gaaaauuuurrriii I love you too much,” wrote Maheep Kapoor. Seema also confessed her love for Gauri while Deanne Pandey says she wanted to gatecrash the new season as well.

A second season for the reality show has not been announced yet.Gauri was also a part of the first season, making a special appearance in the finale episode. She threw a special party for the four and invited all the Bollywood celebrities. Her husband, actor Shah Rukh Kahn also made an appearance and talked about his connections with Maheep, Neelam, Seema and Bhavana and how he is friends with all their families.

The season is currently trending number one on Netflix but has been dubbed a ‘cringe watch’ by many. Tweets and memes have called it a shallow but fun way to spend a few hours

The show also sees appearances from the ladies’ actor husbands such as Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Sohail Khan and Samir Soni. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon, Ekta Kapoor also feature.

