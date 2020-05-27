Sections
Home / TV / Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series in the works at Amazon, to feature new characters and stories

Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series in the works at Amazon, to feature new characters and stories

Amazon is developing a Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series, which will feature new characters and stories.

Updated: May 27, 2020 15:06 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Noomi Rapace as Lisbeth Salander.

A stand-alone series on Lisbeth Salander, the protagonist from Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, is in development at Amazon Studios. The project, which is currently titled The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, will neither be a sequel nor a continuation of the story from the books or film adaptations.

According to Variety, the series will place Salander in the contemporary world with a new setting, new characters, and a new story.

No writer or lead actor is currently attached to the series. Andy Harries, founder and CEO of Left Bank Pictures, will executive produce along with Rob Bullock. Amazon Studios and Left Bank will produce in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander.

Salander was created by Stieg Larsson for the Millennium Books, of which the author had completed three before his death - The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played With Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest. David Lagercrantz then took over the writing and went on to publish the books The Girl in the Spider's Web, The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye, and The Girl Who Lived Twice.



The success of the book series gave birth to several big screen adaptations with many actors portraying Salander.

In the Swedish film trilogy based on the first three books, Noomi Rapace played the adult version and Tehilla Blad starred as the child version of the character. Rooney Mara played the role in the 2011 American adaptation of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and seven years later Claire Foy featured in the title role of The Girl in the Spider's Web.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series in the works at Amazon
May 27, 2020 15:06 IST
Dravid to be part of Royals’ initiative on mental health and well-being
May 27, 2020 15:04 IST
Nepal puts on hold constitution amendment for new map that upset India
May 27, 2020 15:04 IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s unseen photo from his teenage years wins the internet
May 27, 2020 15:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.