Good days don’t make me, bad days don’t break me: Sidharth Shukla

One needs many ups and downs to be the person one is. The different phases in life shape you as a person,” says actor Sidharth Shukla. “Every phase in my life has taught me something — that’s how I look at life. Good days don’t make me and bad days don’t break me. One doesn’t have control over anything so expecting what is not in your hands is pointless. Do your bit. Nothing stays forever. Situations in life change with time and one should believe that things will be fine and keep at it. I face every challenge head on.”

Recently, when the team of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) celebrated six years of release, Shukla’s fans pointed out that though it was his debut film, he wasn’t tagged in the tweets by the cast or the production house. What did he make of that? He says he’s fine with it. “The leads of the movie deserve credit for the film and I understand where the producers come from. People who are supportive of you have a connect and they feel slightly letdown and disheartened and take up for you. At the end of the day, you need validation from the audience. It felt wonderful that people remembered me after six years of its release.”

Though he was appreciated, Shukla wasn’t seen in more movies and later hosted India’s Got Talent 6 and 7, won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13 and starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak. Ask him about his movie career and he says, “I expect to do good work as long as I am working the medium doesn’t matter. For me it is important to keep working which I have been and I am happy.” On actors from TV getting opportunities in films, he says, “It is not a problem of potential but one gets what one deserves. If someone thought a project wasn’t good for me, that’s okay. I am happy that there has been no lull at the work front and there’s been a steady growth.” Of late, he shot for two music videos which have been received well. He says, “It is fun and a good way to connect with my fans. Earlier, people loved me for my on screen characters and now they love the real me. The validation from people is quite satisfying.”