Sections
Home / TV / Good days don’t make me, bad days don’t break me: Sidharth Shukla

Good days don’t make me, bad days don’t break me: Sidharth Shukla

the actor talks about dealing with highs and lows in life and career and his recently released music videos.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 18:46 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi,

Sidharth Shukla says that he tries to read all comments and posts on his social media.

One needs many ups and downs to be the person one is. The different phases in life shape you as a person,” says actor Sidharth Shukla. “Every phase in my life has taught me something — that’s how I look at life. Good days don’t make me and bad days don’t break me. One doesn’t have control over anything so expecting what is not in your hands is pointless. Do your bit. Nothing stays forever. Situations in life change with time and one should believe that things will be fine and keep at it. I face every challenge head on.”

 

Recently, when the team of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) celebrated six years of release, Shukla’s fans pointed out that though it was his debut film, he wasn’t tagged in the tweets by the cast or the production house. What did he make of that? He says he’s fine with it. “The leads of the movie deserve credit for the film and I understand where the producers come from. People who are supportive of you have a connect and they feel slightly letdown and disheartened and take up for you. At the end of the day, you need validation from the audience. It felt wonderful that people remembered me after six years of its release.”

 



Though he was appreciated, Shukla wasn’t seen in more movies and later hosted India’s Got Talent 6 and 7, won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13 and starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak. Ask him about his movie career and he says, “I expect to do good work as long as I am working the medium doesn’t matter. For me it is important to keep working which I have been and I am happy.” On actors from TV getting opportunities in films, he says, “It is not a problem of potential but one gets what one deserves. If someone thought a project wasn’t good for me, that’s okay. I am happy that there has been no lull at the work front and there’s been a steady growth.” Of late, he shot for two music videos which have been received well. He says, “It is fun and a good way to connect with my fans. Earlier, people loved me for my on screen characters and now they love the real me. The validation from people is quite satisfying.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amritsar second cleanest city in Punjab after Ludhiana
Aug 20, 2020 19:37 IST
Non-payment of vadapav bills costs man his life; five held in Pune
Aug 20, 2020 19:34 IST
Noida jumps to 25th rank from 150 in Swachh Survekshan 2020
Aug 20, 2020 19:37 IST
Progress in talks but key issues remain at border, says China
Aug 20, 2020 19:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.