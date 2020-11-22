Govinda calls Krushna Abhishek’s comments ‘thoughtless’: ‘Washing dirty linen in public is a sign of insecurity’

Actor Govinda has finally broken his silence on his nephew, comedia Krushna Abhsihek’s recent comments on him. Krushna had said in an interview that he would not perform on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, if Govinda was invited as a guest.

Govinda has now released a statement, addressing the ‘defamatory comments’ by Krushna. “I am utterly sad to talk about this in public, but it is high time that the truth came out. I read the report about my nephew (Krushna Abhishek) not performing on a TV show as I was invited as a guest. He also spoke about our relationship. His statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless,” he said in the statement.

Krushna had said that he attempted to get in touch with Govinda during the lockdown, but received no response, even when his son was ‘fighting for his life’ in the hospital. Now, Govinda has said that he has met his sons before. “I went to see the babies in the hospital, along with my family, and even met the doctor and the nurse taking care of them. However, the nurse told me that Kashmera Shah (Krushna’s wife) did not want any family member to meet them. When we insisted, we were allowed to see the boys from a distance, and we returned home with a heavy heart. However, I strongly feel that Krushna does not know about this incident. Later, he came to our home with the kids and Arti Singh (Krushna’s sister), which he has forgotten to mention,” he said.

Govinda added, “I’ve frequently been at the receiving end of Krushna and Kashmera’s defamatory comments — mostly in the media and some on their shows and stage performances. I don’t understand what they are gaining from all this. My relationship with Krushna was strong since the time he was a child; my family and people from the industry have witnessed it. I feel that washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to take advantage of misunderstandings in a family.”

“Through this statement, I would like to announce that I shall maintain a graceful distance from now on and urge those who dislike me to do the same. Every family has misunderstandings and problems, but to discuss them in the media may cause irreparable damage. I am perhaps the most misunderstood person, but so be it. My late mother would always tell me, ‘Neki kar aur dariya mein daal’. That’s what I intend to do,” he said.

The fight reportedly stemmed from tweet by Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah, who had made a comment last year about ‘people who dance for money’. This had not gone down well with Govinda’s wife, who felt it was meant for Govinda. Krushna later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh.

