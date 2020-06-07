Gurdip Punjj: It’s painful to see my kids struggle with virtual schooling

Actor Gurdip Punjj is a hands-on mother when it comes to her children - Meher, 10, and Mahir, 5, and taking care of their needs. But amid the lockdown, she is having a tough time helping them attend their virtual school. Calling herself “completely gadget challenged”, Punjj is also learning the new mode of virtual studies.

With a new routine in place, Punjj, 40, says, “Sharp at 9:30 am, my daughter wears school her uniform and sits in front of the laptop till 2 pm and they get breaks for 5-10 mins after every subject. My son is in junior kindergarten and he has his classes thrice a week and learns from various apps. My kids weren’t gadget freaks as we would never allow them to spend too much time on it but now they have to make it their best friend. Virtual studies are tough but the school has been a great help to get into this routine.”

However, one thing that bothers her the most is how it is affecting her children and many others who she is in touch with. “Most of the parents I’m in touch with aren’t happy with the virtual studies of their children. There are too many glitches and children as young as 5 or 10-year-old can’t grasp and learn something new virtually. And it really pains to see children struggle with it. Most of the time, my daughter will be like my eyes are paining. I hope this only lasts for a couple of months,” shares the TV actor.

Punjj shares that some parents have also started an online petition to cancel studies till everything gets over. She adds, “We are all being a part of the wave of virtual studies but I don’t want my children to study like that. My 5-year-old will grow averse to the whole concept of school. He doesn’t want to sit in front of the laptop or computer.”

The actor seconds the thought and “appeals to the education minister to skip 2020 and start things fresh when things become safe. They are too young for all this. We shouldn’t have any schooling till the pandemic gets over completely because these virtual classes are just straining our kids. And next year, we can cover up by cutting down on the vacations,” she says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more