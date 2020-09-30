Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee test Covid positive: It was a revelation, not the happiest one

Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee test Covid positive: It was a revelation, not the happiest one

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee tested Covid 19 positive on Wednesday. She reveals that their housing society has been helping them with the essentials and household items since they are home quarantining.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 14:50 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have tested Covid 19 positive.

Actor-couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee both have been diagnosed Covid 19 positive, and have been home quarantining for the past six days. Choudhary took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, and shared the news.

Talking to us, Bonnerjee reveals they started feeling feverish around September 25. “We got a little fever, and immediately thought we will get a test done. It’s now pretty common, everybody everywhere is having it, it’s difficult to escape. Everything has opened up now too, some time or the other, everybody will get it. We waited for two days because it was a Saturday and Sunday, we couldn’t get the results. On Monday, we got tested, and waited for two days, and on Wednesday we were diagnosed Covid positive,” she says. 

The 37-year-old further says that by the time the reports came, their temperature was back to normal. With so much stigma around the virus, what was Bonnerjee’s first reaction? She says, “Hopefully with all precautions and care, you can get away with it. We got detected yesterday, so it was kind of like a revelation, and not the happiest one. Obviously, since the past few days, we had been taking all necessary precautions.”

Choudhary had been shooting for a film in Jaipur, and came back home around 15 days ago. “I was home, not stepping out to shoot. Whatever shoot I had, was happening at home only. Gurmeet came back from Jaipur, but that too a long time back. Generally, we were meeting our friends, with all necessary precautions like masks and sanitisers,” says Bonnerjee.

Their housing society meanwhile has been helping the duo with everything since they can’t step out. The actor tells us, “They have laid down a table in front of our house. Whatever we order from outside, they bring it up and place it there. We have also received messages from quite a few building members in our society, who have offered to help in case we want anything. That’s the best thing that can happen.”

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
Sep 30, 2020 15:32 IST
Major blast heard all over Paris, nearby suburbs, source unclear
Sep 30, 2020 15:44 IST
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Sep 30, 2020 14:25 IST
Babri Masjid demolition case: Verdict counter to SC judgement, says Congress
Sep 30, 2020 15:25 IST

latest news

‘No justice, Muslim Board should appeal’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Babri verdict
Sep 30, 2020 15:48 IST
Meet Nash an extremely dramatic puppy. Netizens can’t get enough of him
Sep 30, 2020 15:45 IST
‘We have ideas how to get him out’: Shane Bond has a plan for Rahul
Sep 30, 2020 15:45 IST
Goa lifeguards junk mouth to mouth resuscitation, adopt new protocol amid Covid pandemic
Sep 30, 2020 15:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.