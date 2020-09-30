Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee test positive for Covid-19, in isolation at home

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee test positive for Covid-19, in isolation at home

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Gurmeet shared a note on Instagram to inform his fans and friends about the same.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 14:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for coronavirus.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for Covid-19. Gurmeet shared a note on Instagram to inform his near and dear ones about the same. The two are currently in isolation at home.

Gurmeet wrote, “My wife and I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support.”

Their friends and followers wished them for a speedy recovery in the comments section. Luv Sinha wrote, “Sorry to read about this. Get well soon Guru.”

Gurmeet had recently shared a video from the last day of shoot for the film, The Wife. He wrote, “And it’s a wrap!! Finally we have completed our film #thewife. it’s the first Bollywood film which we completed in this pandemic!! It was a challenge to shoot under these circumstances but @zeestudiosofficial did an amazing job at it.”



 

Talking about the safety precautions they had undertaken, he further wrote, “From testing every member at every step to comfort everything was done to the T. Every member under 1 roof following safety precautions and shooting.... the feeling is surreal. Testing every member again after the wrap and sending them back home not an easy task but achieved with ease Bcosof the stupendous coordination of zee studios Jaipur @zeestudiosjaipur Team. Got back Home with fond memories. Can’t wait for the release.”

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar: ‘I cleaned Seema Pahwa’s house for one month to train for Dum Laga Ke Haisha, made tea and swept floor’

He had also suffered a lower back injury while shooting for an action sequence. The horror film also stars actor Sayani Dutta. Earlier, he had also shared a video as he left for Jaipur for the shoot. He was seen dancing in the video and was in complete Covid-19 protective gear in a PPE suit.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
Sep 30, 2020 15:32 IST
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Sep 30, 2020 14:25 IST
‘Justice done’: Leaders hail special CBI court verdict in Babri demolition case
Sep 30, 2020 14:54 IST
Satyamev Jayate, tweets Yogi Adityanath after Babri verdict; jabs Congress
Sep 30, 2020 14:18 IST

latest news

Goa lifeguards junk mouth to mouth resuscitation, adopt new protocol amid Covid pandemic
Sep 30, 2020 15:42 IST
Major blast heard all over Paris, nearby suburbs, source unclear
Sep 30, 2020 15:44 IST
India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Chandipur ITR in Odisha
Sep 30, 2020 15:38 IST
Maharashtra government stays farm reform laws, cites objections by people
Sep 30, 2020 15:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.