Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee test positive for Covid-19, in isolation at home

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for Covid-19. Gurmeet shared a note on Instagram to inform his near and dear ones about the same. The two are currently in isolation at home.

Gurmeet wrote, “My wife and I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support.”

Their friends and followers wished them for a speedy recovery in the comments section. Luv Sinha wrote, “Sorry to read about this. Get well soon Guru.”

Gurmeet had recently shared a video from the last day of shoot for the film, The Wife. He wrote, “And it’s a wrap!! Finally we have completed our film #thewife. it’s the first Bollywood film which we completed in this pandemic!! It was a challenge to shoot under these circumstances but @zeestudiosofficial did an amazing job at it.”

Talking about the safety precautions they had undertaken, he further wrote, “From testing every member at every step to comfort everything was done to the T. Every member under 1 roof following safety precautions and shooting.... the feeling is surreal. Testing every member again after the wrap and sending them back home not an easy task but achieved with ease Bcosof the stupendous coordination of zee studios Jaipur @zeestudiosjaipur Team. Got back Home with fond memories. Can’t wait for the release.”

He had also suffered a lower back injury while shooting for an action sequence. The horror film also stars actor Sayani Dutta. Earlier, he had also shared a video as he left for Jaipur for the shoot. He was seen dancing in the video and was in complete Covid-19 protective gear in a PPE suit.

