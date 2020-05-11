Gurmeet Choudhary: Everyone is worried in our industry, whether he earns Rs 500 a day or one crore

With most of his attention focused on his job as an actor and influencer in these stressful Covid-19 times, Gurmeet Choudhary’s efforts are driven towards bringing a smile to many faces. Knowing that whatever he posts on social media will have an impact on his followers, he exercises caution.

“Hum actors ko bahut log follow karte hain. It’s very important for us to understand what we’re putting out there. Par hum log bhi insaan hain, galti ho jaati hai. I try to share information that’s authentic,” says Choudhary, adding, “Also, a lot of people have a lot of spare time at hand now, and they don’t know what to do. So, the fun videos and photos that Debina (Bonnerjee; actor and wife) and I post, are mostly to entertain our fans.”

The actor feels that human beings are good at adapting to changing times, and that’s quite an important quality. “Not everything is in our hands, but our thoughts are. So, why not make them positive and constructive? When you want to divert your mind, do things you enjoy — reading, writing, sketching,” adds the actor, who admits having work-related worries.

However, the couple isn’t letting that bog them down. “Everyone is worried in our industry those who earn Rs 500 a day or the ones who make a crore,” he continues, “I was shooting for a film and Debina was working on a TV show. Both were stopped midway due to lockdown. So, it won’t be an easy ride when things open up. But, we’re prepared, crossing one hurdle at a time.”

Meanwhile, Choudhary’s popular shows Ramayan, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah are back on the small screen amid the lockdown.

Elated and nostalgic, he tells us, “Those initial days were so different. Ramayan gave me popularity. Geet helped me to break stereotypes that people thought I’d fall into, given that I’ve played Lord Ram. Many also said that my career is finished. Then Punar Vivah happened. From the days when I’d think how I’d survive in Mumbai, to now, God has been kind.”

So, when normalcy restores, would he mind taking up work on the small screen? “I’ve never said no to TV. Films and web also intrigue me. Medium can never be a barrier. It’s just that I can’t do an infinite show on TV, given my other commitments,” he shares.

During the lockdown, Choudhary and his wife are bonding over little joys. “She gets upset every time I end up sleeping while watching a series/ film that I only recommended,” he laughs, and adds, “Her parents are with us. My parents are with my brother. The good news is that my brother has been blessed with a baby boy. We’re waiting to meet our little bundle of joy. I want to go home (in Bihar) the moment travel is open.”