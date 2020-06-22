Sections
Gurmeet Choudhary, wife Debina ace a couple yoga pose, see their pet joining in

TV actors Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee shared pictures of them doing intricate yoga poses.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 16:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee synchronise well as they practised yoga.

Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee took to celebrating International Yoga Day on Sunday in a unusual way. They looked rather comfortable as they aced complex yoga poses.

Sharing pictures, Gurmeet wrote: “#internationalyogaday”. In one of the pictures, Gurmeet is lying on his back and balancing his wife Debina with his hands, as she is arched on his raised legs. Their pet dog too decided to take part in the family yoga session and can be seen standing on his hind legs.

 

On International Yoga Day a number of Bollywood and TV stars took to Instagram to share pictures. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted two pictures of herself doing yoga and wrote: “More stretching, less stressing Stay flexible, stay fit and stay fab! . @mcmary.kom @rahulkl and @duteechand, it’s your turn to #StretchLikeACat with @pumaindia #InternationalYogaDay.” She also tagged sportspersons Mary Kom, KL Rahul and Dutee Chand to take up the yoga challenge.



Posting pictures of herself doing yoga, Hina Khan wrote: “Move your body and still your Mind.. Lengthen, strengthen, Rise, feel Taller and Peaceful.. #happyinternationalyogaday.”

Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan's request to fans: 'Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity'

Shilpa Shetty did a live session and wrote on Instagram, “Live Yoga Session | International Yoga Day 2020 Was such an honour to join Hon’ble Sports Minister Shri @kiren.rijiju, @mcmary.kom, and @anjum_moudgil for a LIVE Yoga session on #internationalyogaday. Hoping we all can make Yoga a way of life! @fitindiaoff @hrdministry @manishbatavia @shilpashettyapp .. #SwasthRahoMastRaho”

