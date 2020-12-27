Haarsh Limbachiyaa takes indirect dig at ongoing drugs investigation, says ‘these days people visit me early in the morning’

TV personality Haarsh Limbachiyaa took an indirect dig at the ongoing drugs-related investigation involving him. Haarsh and his wife, comedian Bharti Singh, are out on bail after being arrested in November for a ‘small quantity’ of cannabis.

On Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14, Haarsh appeared before the contestants in the morning, and joked that because his house is usually overrun by people at this time, he thought he should barge into the Bigg Boss house in the morning, too.

“Subah subah main aagaya kyunki aajkal mere ghar par bhi log subah subah aajate hain...aur bahut kuch karke chale jaate hain... (These days people come to my house early in the morning and there’s a lot of activity, so I thought why not come to your house in the morning too),” he said.

Bharti and Haarsh were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in November following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri. They were subsequently produced before the magistrate's court, which remanded them in judicial custody till December 4.

The NCB recovered 86.5 grams of cannabis during the search at the couple's residence and office. This is considered as 'small quantity' under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The couple was trolled after Haarsh posted pictures of them on social media, after getting bail. Haarsh replied to a person who said that he and Bharti should be boycotted. “So jao uncle,” he wrote. Another person called them drug addicts and said that the Kapil Sharma Show should be boycotted. “First put your photo as the display picture. If you think your photo is worth showing,” Haarsh wrote.

