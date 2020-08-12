Hamari Bahu Silk actor Chahat Pandey turns down Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14, says ‘I am not prepared’

Sections
Chahat Pandey said that she would want to be a part of Bigg Boss in the future but wants to focus on acting in serials for now.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 11:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chahat Pandey in a still from Hamari Bahu Silk.

Television actor Chahat Pandey, who played the lead role in Hamari Bahu Silk, was offered Bigg Boss 14 but has turned it down. She said that she ‘would love to’ be a part of the popular reality show in the future but would like to concentrate on acting in serials at the moment.

In an interview with The Times of India, Chahat said, “Yes, I was approached for Bigg Boss 14. But I am not doing it. I have informed the team that right now I want to just focus on TV serials and I would not like to take up a reality show. I am not prepared for a show like Bigg Boss right now. I would love to be a part of it in the future maybe two years later, but not right now.”

Recently, a promo of Bigg Boss 14 was released, which was shot at host Salman Khan’s farmhouse. The actor will host the show for the eleventh consecutive time this season.

Also read: Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha feels Kangana Ranaut is fighting ‘dirty’, says her ‘personal’ attack on Taapsee Pannu was ‘unethical’



Chahat was in the news after it was reported that the cast and crew members of Hamari Bahu Silk are waiting for their dues to be cleared, months after the show went off air. It was said that she was on the ‘verge of committing suicide’ because of this situation.



However, Chahat clarified in an interview that her mother’s comments were misconstrued. “Actually, one day my mother was very angry and we were having a discussion in a group call about this issue. And she just said, ‘Agar meri beti ne kuch ulta seedha kar liya toh kaun zimedar hoga (Who would be responsible if my daughter took any drastic step?). I think that must have led to the confusion. But ab paani sar ke uppar se jaa chuka hai, sab ki haalat kharab hai. Main nahi chahti koi bhi aaisa galat kadam uthaaye (But water has now gone over the head. I don’t want anyone to take a wrong step),” she said.

According to reports, television stars Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena are likely to participate in Bigg Boss 14. Meanwhile, actor Adhyayan Suman, filmmaker Onir and model-turned-actor Rajeev Sen have denied being a part of the show.

