Hamari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan leads protest outside producer’s building, demands payment for crew

Actor Zaan Khan led a protest outside the building of Hamari Bahu Silk producers and also shared a picture of the same on his Instagram profile. Sharing images from outside the building, he wrote, “#Repost @viralbhayani with @make_repost Hamari bahu silk serial actors protested outside the producer’s office in Versova. Sadly, they have not been paid their dues for over a year. The channel #zeetv too have not supported them. @zaan001 @partho_stylist #humaribahusilk #supportthem.”

His co-star Chahat Pandey, who could not be present at the protest as she is not in Mumbai, also extended her support and told Times of India, “Zaan has no option left now but to do something to get us the money. If I was in Mumbai, I would have been there with him. The protest is justified. All our pleas have fallen on deaf ears.”

Casting director of the show, Parag Chadha, who was present for the protests, told the daily, “We managed to locate Devyani’s building with immense difficulty. Learning that we are below her building, she has switched off her phone. Now, Zaan and Rahul (the show’s director) have gone inside the building to talk to the secretary.”

Zaan was among the first ones to raise his voice against the producers. As the rest of the industry struggled with lack of work and related financial crisis, Zaan shared a picture with co-star Chahat Pandey and wrote in an Instagram post in May, “It’s sad and shocking to know that team #HumariBahuSilk has not been paid till date!! Also, the actors and technicians are threatening to commit suicide!! Why does this happen all the time!! Why can’t Broadcasts do something!! #ZeeTV #ZaanKhan @zeetv @zaan001.”

Devyani, Jyoti Gupta and Sudhanshu Tripathi co-produced the show that ran for six months last year. Later, Jyoti said in a statement, “It is a shame that we are to see this day where conveniently all the blame has shifted on to me when all I have done is everything in the best of my capacity to assist, run and continue with the shoot with the limited resources and in such chaotic situations.” Jyoti claimed Devyani alone was to be blamed.

Recently, Zaan talked about pay cuts for artists as shoots resumed after three months. “My friend who is also an actor was working on Rs 6000 per day before and now post pay cut, it has come down to Rs 3000. Then he has to give 10% in TDS and pay 20 % to his coordinator, so what’s left with him? Do pay cuts par salary dekh le karo. Someone who is s earning Rs10,000 in a month, then where will he go after pay cuts? This will lead to depression,” he told Hindustan Times earlier this month, adding that someone who earns Rs 1 lakh per day, can afford a bigger cut but not everyone else.

