Hansal Mehta confirms directing web series on gangster Vikas Dubey’s life: ‘Development begins soon’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has confirmed that he will direct a web series on the life of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in a police encounter on July 10. Retweeting a tweet by a journalist who shared details of the project, Mehta wrote, “Development begins soon. @ShaaileshRSingh thank you for this…”

According to the original tweet, the web series will be an ‘edgy political-thriller’ that ‘explores the nexus of politics, crime and lawmakers’. The show will be produced by Shaailesh R Singh’s Karma Media and Entertainment, in association with Polaroid Media.

Dubey was the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Bikru village near Kanpur on July 3. The police team had gone to arrest him in an attempt to murder case.

Also read | Tanuj Virwani admits cliques exist in Bollywood: ‘I don’t think everything over here functions solely on merit’

After Dubey escaped, the Uttar Pradesh Police began a massive manhunt for him and formed more than 40 teams. A few days later, he was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, after being spotted at the famous Mahakal temple.

On July 10, Dubey was killed by the special task force of the Uttar Pradesh Police in a shoot-out. According to the police, the vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur overturned in the rain, after which he snatched a gun from an injured police officer and attempted to escape.

Mehta, who has earlier directed biographical dramas such as Shahid, Aligarh and Omerta, said in a statement that he would make the series ‘responsibly’. “It is a reflection of our times and our system where politics, crime and lawmakers form a curious nexus. It is early to discuss approach but it will be approached responsibly and as a fascinating recounting. I see an edgy political thriller emerging out of this, and it will be very interesting to tell this story,” he said. The show will be out next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more