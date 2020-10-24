Hansal Mehta fact-checks report calling Scam 1992 number 1 show on IMDb, says ‘This news is statistically inaccurate’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has fact-checked a report that claimed his show, Scam 1992, is the top-rated television programme on IMDb. Hansal said that it is, in fact, at the number 21 spot currently.

Responding the report, he wrote in a tweet, “Not exactly true. We are around number 21. This news is statistically inaccurate.” With a 9.0 rating, Scam 1992 is indeed at the number 21 spot on IMDb’s list of the top 250 shows.

The BBC’s Planet Earth II is at the number one spot, followed by Planet Earth, Band of Brothers, Breaking Bad, Chernobyl and The Wire. Just ahead of Scam 1992, at the number 20 spot, is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock. Rod Serling’s original The Twilight Zone is at the number 22 spot.

Set in 1980’s and 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who took the stock market to dizzying heights and his catastrophic downfall.

The series stars Pratik Gandhi as Harshad, with an ensemble cast that also includes Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik and others.

Reacting to the show’s success, Pratik told Hindustan Times in an interview, “People now want to know about me but I’ve been around for last 15 years. So, when I’m told that this has happened to me overnight, my reply is that ‘This night was 15 years long for me’. Now, many doors have opened. Yes, I’d like to do pivotal parts but I’m open to all kinds of experiments. So, a strong supporting part also would be good.”

The Hindustan Times’ review noted, “Hansal Mehta, with co-director credit for Jai Mehta, show Harshad as a product of his times, a man driven by ambition who will stop at nothing. While his crimes are hinted at, he is always shown as the victim of a system that is rigged for those at the top.”

